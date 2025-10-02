Tesla Cybertruck Beats Porsche 911 While Towing Another 911 In A Drag Race, Elon Musk Reacts: 'Can Carry A 911 Faster…'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) released a video showcasing a Cybertruck in a drag race with a Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC:POAHY) 911 Sports Car.

Check out the current price of TSLA here.

Cybertruck Faster Than A 911?

Taking to the social media platform X on Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk quoted a video posted by the official Cybertruck handle showcasing the EV pickup truck beating a 911 in a drag race.

"Tesla Cybertruck beats a 911 while towing a 911, which mean it can carry a 911 faster down a 1/4 mile than the Porsche can travel by itself …" Musk said in his post.

Las Vegas PD Gets Custom Cybertrucks Amid Poor Sales

The video comes as the Las Vegas Police Department recently received 10 custom Cybertrucks as a donation by billionaire venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. The department had shared in February that the EV pickup truck would be a part of its fleet.

Meanwhile, the Cybertruck has been reported to have poor sales performance in the U.S., with the company selling over 46,000 units in 14 months despite a 250,000 annual production capacity. Tesla also discontinued the RWD Long Range variant of the Cybertruck, retailing for $69,990 amid the slow demand, five months after the variant was unveiled.

Tesla was also reportedly sitting on over 10,000 unsold units of the Cybertruck in the U.S., despite a shift in marketing strategy by the EV giant to portray it as a more lifestyle vehicle to appeal to traditional pickup drivers.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Growth metrics, while offering satisfactory Quality, but poor Value. Tesla also offers a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock