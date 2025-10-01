NIO Stock Soars Past 52-Week High After Record Deliveries

NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares advanced on Wednesday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported record September and third-quarter deliveries, underscoring strong demand across its expanding portfolio. The numbers lifted the stock above its 52-week high of $7.78.

The company delivered 34,749 vehicles in September, a 64.1% year-over-year increase and its best monthly performance to date.

The tally included 13,728 vehicles from the premium NIO brand, 15,246 from its family-oriented ONVO line, and 5,775 from the compact FIREFLY brand, which targets the high-end compact EV market.

Also Read: NIO And Li Auto Fall As Beijing Tightens Grip On EV Exports

For the third quarter, deliveries rose 40.8% from a year earlier to 87,071 units, also a record. Cumulative deliveries reached 872,785 as of September 30, 2025.

The robust sales came on the heels of the September 20 launch of NIO’s All-New ES8, its flagship premium SUV. Deliveries began shortly after the unveiling.

Positioned as a benchmark in the premium large three-row SUV category, the ES8 integrates a decade of NIO’s technological advances, featuring enhanced safety, refined design, and advanced smart EV capabilities.

The model highlights the company’s ambition to anchor itself at the top end of the Chinese EV market while advancing its broader transition to battery-powered mobility.

The momentum in deliveries has helped propel NIO’s shares 75% higher year-to-date, far outpacing the 13% gain of the NYSE Composite Index, which includes the stock.

The rally has been fueled not only by strong sales figures in August and September but also by the launch of more affordable sub-brands such as ONVO, which has broadened NIO’s appeal in China’s fast-growing EV landscape.

A favorable trend in Chinese equities more broadly has further supported gains.

Price Action: NIO stock was trading higher by 2.49% to $7.810 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo by Robert Way via Shutterstock