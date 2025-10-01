Senators have called for an investigation into the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), raising concerns about its safety, particularly at railroad crossings.

Senators Urge NHTSA Probe Into Tesla FSD Rail Risks

As detailed by Reuters, Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn) have asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to look into the alleged failures of Tesla’s FSD system. The senators expressed apprehension about the system’s capacity to safely detect and respond to railroad crossings, cautioning about the possibility of “catastrophic” collisions.

The senators called for an investigation following a string of near-collision incidents, warning of the risk of major accidents at train crossings that could cause multiple fatalities among vehicle occupants, train passengers, and rail workers.

“A miscalculation at a train crossing can lead to catastrophic, multi-fatality collisions involving vehicle occupants, train passengers, and rail workers,” the senators wrote in a letter released to the public,” read the letter to NHTSA.

The NHTSA confirmed receiving the senators’ letter and said it is in the process of collecting information on the incidents. The agency emphasized that Tesla's FSD system is designed to assist drivers in certain scenarios but still requires them to remain in full control of the vehicle at all times.

Tesla's FSD Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Safety Concerns

Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, an advancement over its Autopilot feature, has faced scrutiny from the NHTSA. In October 2024, the agency opened an investigation into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles with FSD after four crashes were reported in low-visibility road conditions in 2023.

The senators’ call for an investigation comes amid ongoing concerns about the safety and reliability of Tesla’s autonomous driving technology. In 2023, Tesla executive Rohan Patel had responded to Senator Blumenthal’s criticism of the autopilot features, inviting him to meet Tesla safety teams for clarity.

Despite these concerns, Tesla has continued to develop and update its FSD system. Earlier this week, CEO Elon Musk hinted at updates to the FSD system that could make it capable of navigating complex road conditions, including multi-level parking garages.

Interestingly, it was reported that in September, Tesla had subtly altered the description of its FSD package on its official website, clarifying that the system does not render the vehicle autonomous.

