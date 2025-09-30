Nvidia's China Nightmare Deepens—Huawei's Chip Army Is Coming

Nvidia's dominance in AI chips just hit a serious test. Huawei is ramping up production at breakneck speed, signaling that the Chinese tech giant isn't just competing—it's mobilizing a full-fledged "chip army" to challenge Nvidia in its own backyard.

Track NVDA stock here.

Huawei Doubles Down

Huawei plans to double the production of its Ascend 910C AI chips in 2026, targeting about 600,000 units, and scale its Ascend series to around 1.6 million dies overall, reported Bloomberg.

This isn't just a volume play—it's a strategic strike. Beijing-backed subsidies and billions of dollars invested in semiconductor self-sufficiency are giving Huawei a structural edge, allowing it to compete directly with Nvidia's GPUs both in China and potentially in export markets. Its new CloudMatrix 384 cluster, bundling 384 Ascend chips, is already being delivered to domestic clients as a high-performance alternative to Nvidia systems.

Read Also: Nvidia Gives. Nvidia Gets. Nvidia Grows—Jensen Huang’s $100 Billion Brainwave

Nvidia's Fortress Under Pressure

Nvidia still dominates the AI accelerator market globally, but China remains its most lucrative and contested region. Export restrictions limit Nvidia's ability to sell to the country, creating a unique opening for Huawei.

Analysts note that while Nvidia enjoys an unmatched software ecosystem, such as CUDA, and a strong developer base, Huawei's chips are gaining traction with cost-conscious enterprises and state-supported cloud infrastructure.

The combination of high-volume production, government backing, and aggressive local integration is raising alarms across Silicon Valley.

Investor Takeaway

For investors, the message is clear: Nvidia's China exposure is riskier than many realize. Huawei's chip ramp is not just a headline—it's a tangible challenge that could reshape market share in one of the world's largest AI hardware markets.

Nvidia remains the global leader in AI, but in China, the landscape is shifting rapidly.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock