Kevin O'Leary Absolutely Hates This On A Resume After Reviewing 'Thousands' Of Job Seeker Profiles: 'Here's What Stands Out…'

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary is making it clear that short stints on a résumé won't win his attention, insisting that lasting results and long-term execution are what matter most.

O'Leary: Execution Over Time Is Gold

In a video shared Monday on X, formerly Twitter, O'Leary offered blunt advice to job seekers.

"I've reviewed thousands of résumés, and here's what stands out: execution," he said.

"Show me you had a mandate and delivered on it over two years or more, that's gold. But if your résumé is filled with six-month job hops, I don't even finish reading it."

In the video, O'Leary explained that he looks for candidates who can prove discipline and focus, citing examples such as growing market share beyond expectations over a 24-month stretch.

Anything less than two years raises red flags in his view. "What I can't stand is seeing a résumé where every six months they job hop. To me, that means they couldn't execute anything," he added.

A Generational Divide Over Job Tenure

His comments highlight a growing divide between traditional employers and younger workers. Gen Z, who will reportedly account for 30% of the workforce by 2030, has been approaching work differently than past generations.

They place a premium on flexibility, balance and variety, according to Business Insider.

Experts told the outlet that some early-career professionals now seek roles lasting only six months to gain experience before moving on.

Economic Reality Puts Job Hopping on Hold

Still, shifting preferences collide with today's economic reality. A September 2025 survey by ResumeBuilder.com found that nearly half of U.S. workers are now "job hugging," staying put because changing roles feels too risky.

Concerns about artificial intelligence, slowing hiring and uncertainty in the broader economy are fueling this trend.

The August jobs report showed the U.S. added just 22,000 positions, far short of the 75,000 expected. Private payrolls weakened, government jobs contracted and unemployment edged up to 4.3%.

