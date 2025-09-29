Toyota Posts Eighth Straight Month Of Global Sales Growth, US Hybrid Demand Soars Despite Trump Tariffs

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) announced an eighth consecutive month of growth in sales in 2025.

13.6% US Sales Surge

The company released the figures, indicating a 2.2% YoY increase in sales for August at 844,693 units sold worldwide, Reuters reported on Monday. The company also recorded a 13.6% surge in US sales backed by a strong demand for its Hybrid vehicles in the region.

However, Toyota's Japanese sales fell 12.1% in August while its global production figures also increased for the third consecutive month in August by 4.9%, the report suggests.

July Growth, Tariff Impact

The news comes as the automaker also recorded growth during July, a 4.8% YoY surge as it sold 899,449 vehicles in July 2025. Toyota also recorded 6 million units sold from January to July 2025.

Despite this, the company had earlier said it would be experiencing a $9.5 billion impact stemming from the Trump administration's tariffs. The Trump administration also recently agreed to levy 15% tariffs on Japanese imports.

Toyota scores well on Value, Growth and Quality metrics, while offering satisfactory Momentum. It also offers favorable price trends in the Short, Medium and Long Term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by ChameleonsEye via Shutterstock