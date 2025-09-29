Elon Musk Might Have A Solution At Hand For All Those Who Forget Where They Park In Those Multi-Level Parking Garages — FSD Update In The Works?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says that the company's Actually Smart Summon feature will work on multi-level parking garages.

‘Not For Long,' Says Elon Musk

Mark Valorian, a user on the social media platform X on Sunday, shared his frustrations with Tesla's summon mode — which uses the FSD technology to autonomously drive itself to the owner's location in a parking garage/lot — and how its efficacy (or lack thereof) "extraordinarily frustrated" him. He also shared how an altitude center would make FSD more reliable in parking garages.

Responding to Valorian's post, Musk said, "not for long," possibly hinting at updates to the FSD system, which could make it capable of navigating complex road conditions that involve climbing higher.

Source: X

Ross Gerber's $10K FSD Bet, Tesla's Lawsuits

The news comes as experts like investment firm Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber have slammed the technology for lagging behind competitors, with Gerber even calling on Tesla and Musk to initiate refunds worth $10k if the system does not work. Gerber had earlier expressed doubts over FSD achieving L4 or L5 autonomy.

Meanwhile, Tesla has been facing lawsuits over the technology not only in the U.S. but also overseas, with the company reportedly sued by 7 owners in a court in Beijing for allegedly defrauding the customers by misleading them about the FSD system's readiness.

Robotaxi Ambitions

Interestingly, despite doubts regarding the FSD tech, Musk plans on serving over half the population of the U.S. with Tesla Robotaxis by the end of 2025. FSD is a crucial element of Tesla's Robotaxi plans.

Currently, the service operates in Austin and has been granted permission to conduct tests in Arizona. Tesla also operates ride-hailing services in California.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Growth metrics, while offering satisfactory Quality, but poor Value. Tesla also offers a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Photo courtesy: Mijansk786 / Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: