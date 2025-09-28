One in Five Americans Gets News From TikTok — Up From Just 3% In 2020

A study by the Pew Research Center reveals that TikTok has become a significant news source for one in five Americans.

TikTok’s news consumption among U.S. adults has surged from a mere 3% in 2020 to 20% in 2025. This growth rate outpaces all other social media platforms studied by the Center.

The study, conducted between August 18 and 24, 2025, and involving 5,153 U.S. adults, found that TikTok’s popularity as a news source is particularly pronounced among young adults.

For example, 43% of adults under 30 reported regularly getting news from the platform, a significant leap from 9% in 2020.

The platform has also gained traction among adults aged 30 to 49, with 25% now regularly consuming news on TikTok, a stark rise from just 2% five years ago.

Overall, the platform’s news consumption among adult users has seen a sharp uptick in recent years, with 55% now stating they regularly get news on TikTok, up from 22% in 2020.

This shift in news consumption habits underscores the evolving role of social media platforms in information dissemination.

As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, particularly among younger demographics, it’s likely that its influence as a news source will continue to expand.

This trend could have significant implications for traditional news outlets and how news is produced and consumed in the future.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order clearing the path for a potential TikTok deal that would shift majority ownership of the app to U.S. investors.

Although the framework of the agreement appears to be in place, finalizing the transaction is expected to take additional time as both sides work through detailed legal and financial terms.

The executive order lays out a new ownership structure for TikTok, under which ByteDance and its related entities would reduce their stake to below 20%. The bulk of the company—around 80%—would be held by designated investors.

According to the order, this arrangement is intended to satisfy federal requirements for a "qualified divestiture," ensuring the app's continued compliance with U.S. law.

