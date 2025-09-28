OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Meets UAE President Sheikh Mohammed To Collaborate On AI Research

In a major step toward establishing the UAE as a global AI hub, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to explore collaboration on artificial intelligence research and applications.

Strengthening The UAE's AI Ecosystem Through Global Partnerships

According to a Reuters report citing the UAE’s state news agency, discussions focused on expanding cooperation between OpenAI and its UAE counterparts, reported Reuters.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the partnership "aligns with the UAE’s ambition to establish an integrated AI ecosystem, supporting the country’s development plans and its drive to build a knowledge-based economy."

Investments In AI Research, Data Centers And Arabic-Language Models

Altman highlighted the potential for AI to transform industries and enhance economic growth, saying, "Working together with the UAE opens opportunities to advance research and deploy AI in practical ways that benefit society."

The UAE has been investing heavily in AI, building one of the world's largest data centers and developing an Arabic-language AI model.

In May, the country signed an agreement with the United States to create one of the largest AI campuses outside the U.S., reinforcing its commitment to becoming a global technology leader.

Altman Warned AI Could Replace 40% Of Work Tasks

Last week, Altman said AI was likely to replace 40% of work tasks in the near future, emphasizing the rapid evolution of AI and its potential impact on the workforce.

He highlighted the need for regulation and safety, noting that AI could take over many tasks currently performed by humans while also creating new jobs.

Altman explained it was more useful to consider the share of daily tasks AI could handle rather than focusing solely on job losses and also discussed superintelligence and its implications for work and discovery.

Sleepless Nights Over AI Ethics And Responsibility

Earlier this month, Altman admitted he had struggled with sleepless nights since ChatGPT's launch, grappling with ethical dilemmas over suicide, privacy, and government access to AI conversations.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, he acknowledged that the responsibility of overseeing ChatGPT weighed heavily on him.

Altman referenced a recent case in which ChatGPT was accused of validating a teenager's suicidal thoughts and clarified that the AI did not provide methods for self-harm, though in jurisdictions where euthanasia was legal, it could present information as part of a patient's "option space" without advocating for it.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

