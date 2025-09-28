Bill Gates' Praise Of 15 Indian Engineers In Early Days Of Microsoft Surfaces Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Crackdown: 'That Was A Phenomenal Thing'

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates highlighted how a small group of IIT graduates helped transform Microsoft's engineering capabilities at a time when U.S. visa policies are sparking global debate.

IIT Engineers Played Key Role In Building Microsoft's Early Engineering Team

In a 2024 video from IIT Delhi, Gates said, "In a sense, my first connection with India came because of the IITs."

He added, "One of the great people who worked for me said that he would go over to India and hire about 15 people who'd been students at IIT. That would strengthen Microsoft's engineering capabilities."

Gates also addressed criticism at the time: "The Indian press said this was a terrible thing because all these great people were leaving the country."

He continued, "The U.S. press said this was a terrible thing, all these people coming from another country. But I think now, over 25 years later, we can say that was a phenomenal thing—both for India and the United States, and of course for Microsoft itself."

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Sparks Debate Over Global Tech Talent

Gates' remarks come amid renewed debate over U.S. immigration policy, as the President Donald Trump administration has implemented a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas, intended to attract top global talent, reported Financial Express.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the fee only applies to new visas, not renewals or current visa holders.

He also highlighted the long-term impact of these hires, noting that some returned to India to help set up Microsoft offices, leading to a 25,000-strong workforce there today.

"A very high percentage of the wonderful people I got to work with joined from India, first and foremost though in that list would have to be Satya Nadella, who we were so lucky to have as CEO," Gates said.

Gates' Signed $1Bill Becomes Prized Keepsake For Former Microsoft India Chairman

Earlier this month, Gates once gave a signed $1 bill to concede an argument, a rare keepsake that former Microsoft India chairman Ravi Venkatesan later framed. Venkatesan, who led Microsoft India from 2004 to 2011, recalled on "The India Opportunity Show" podcast that the exchange happened during Gates' visit to India around 2006–2007.

According to Venkatesan, the incident occurred on a late-night flight from Delhi to Chennai after a "silly" dispute. Gates, already exhausted, eventually admitted, "Well, I guess you're right." Encouraged by his wife, Melinda French Gates, he wrote on a $1 bill, "I was wrong, Bill Gates," and handed it to Venkatesan.

Venkatesan said the bill became a prized keepsake, serving as a rare reminder of out-arguing one of the world's most influential tech figures.

