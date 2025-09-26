NIO And Li Auto Fall As Beijing Tightens Grip On EV Exports

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks NIO (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) slipped Friday following news that Beijing plans to implement stricter regulations on EV exports.

Starting January 1, China’s Ministry of Commerce will require automakers to secure permits before exporting EVs, a measure officials say is intended to ensure the “healthy development” of the EV industry.

This aligns the export rules for electric models with existing requirements for conventional cars and motorcycles, according to a Bloomberg report.

The move comes as Beijing intensifies oversight of a market roiled by a bruising price war. This year, regulators have clamped down on heavy discounting and instructed carmakers to speed up supplier payments in an effort to stabilize finances across the industry.

Despite those pressures, Chinese EV stocks have posted strong gains in 2024: NIO has rallied more than 61%, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has surged 91%, and Li Auto is up more than 4%.

Exports have become a key growth driver for Chinese manufacturers, led by BYD Co. (OTC: BYDDY), NIO, and XPeng. From January through July, EV exports exceeded $19 billion, with Europe accounting for the bulk of demand.

The surge has fueled geopolitical frictions, particularly with Brussels, which imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles earlier this year to curb imports. Shipments have nevertheless remained resilient.

What remains unclear is how the new licensing system will affect foreign automakers that produce EVs in China for overseas markets.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), and BMW AG rely heavily on their Chinese plants, which offer access to low-cost manufacturing and a deeply entrenched supply chain.

The policy underscores China’s balancing act: seeking to maintain its global leadership in EV manufacturing while addressing domestic financial strains and managing mounting trade tensions abroad.

Price Actions: NIO stock was trading lower by 6.36% to $7.00 at last check Friday. LI was down 3.66%.

