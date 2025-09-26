BMW Is Recalling 196,000 Vehicles In US Over Starter Defect That Can Cause A Fire

German automaker BMW of North America LLC has issued a recall of over 196,355 units of its vehicles in the U.S. over a starter defect that can become a potential fire hazard.

Starter Relay May Corrode, NHTSA Says

The company is recalling multiple models in its lineup, like the 2019-2021 BMW 330i, 2019-2022 BMW Z4, 2020-2022 BMW 530i, X3, X4, Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) Supra, 2021-2022 BMW 430i and 430i Convertible, as well as the 2022 BMW 230i vehicles, BMW said in a statement on Thursday.

The NHTSA says that possible corrosion in the vehicles' starter relay can cause the relay to overheat and short-circuit, which can potentially lead to a fire. "Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the remedy is complete," the NHTSA said, adding that dealers would replace the starter free of charge on affected vehicles.

Source: NHTSA

Qualcomm's BMW Partnership

Recently, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google, as well as BMW and Valeo. Qualcomm also launched the Snapdragon Ride Pilot, a new automated driving system, in the BMW iX3 EV SUV and plans to expand from to more than 100 markets by 2026.

Ford's Recall Woes

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has experienced a high amount of recalls recently, with the company recently calling back F-250, 350 and 450 pickup trucks over issues with the steering column.

Recently, the company recalled over 197,000 units of the Mustang Mach-E due to back door-related issues and 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S., citing issues relating to the vehicles' rear camera.

