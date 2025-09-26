Will YouTube TV Drop NBCUniversal's 'Sunday Night Football' And 'The Voice' By September End Amid Looming Blackout Risk?

Alphabet‘s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube TV is on the brink of a potential blackout of NBCUniversal content due to a carriage dispute.

YouTube TV–NBCUniversal Clash Risks Channel Blackout

The ongoing dispute between YouTube TV and NBCUniversal, owned by parent company Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), could lead to a blackout by the end of the month, reported CNBC. The conflict arises from YouTube TV’s refusal to agree to NBCUniversal’s proposed rates and terms, which the latter claims are the best in the market. This could result in a loss of popular shows such as “Sunday Night Football” and “The Voice.”

YouTube TV, which has about 10 million subscribers, remains a comparatively new entrant in the streaming and television sector. NBCUniversal has alleged that the platform is pushing for unfair advantages and special treatment in an attempt to gain dominance in the video market.



Beginning Thursday night, NBCUniversal will air notices to YouTube TV subscribers, cautioning them that its channels could be dropped if no deal is reached. YouTube TV, however, contends that NBCUniversal is seeking higher fees than what it already charges viewers for the same content on Peacock.

This would be a first for NBCUniversal, which has never experienced a blackout in its U.S. history, under both Comcast and General Electric ownership, as per CNBC.

This dispute comes on the heels of YouTube TV’s recent negotiations with other major networks. In August, YouTube TV avoided a major blackout by striking a last-minute deal with Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) to keep Fox News, Fox Sports, and other Fox-owned channels on its platform. This development showcases the increasing tensions between streaming services and content providers, as both sides seek to secure favorable terms.

YouTube TV’s potential blackout of NBCUniversal content also follows significant changes within the NBC network. In August, MSNBC rebranded itself as MS Now after splitting from NBC News, marking a shift in the network’s identity and potentially impacting its relationship with other platforms.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Alphabet in the 85th percentile for quality and the 79 percentile for growth, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Check the detailed report here.

