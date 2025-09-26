OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches His 'Favorite Feature' Yet, But ChatGPT-Users Will Need To Shell Out $200-A-Month For It

On Thursday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman unveiled Pulse, a personalized ChatGPT feature he described as his "favorite feature" so far, but it is launching only for $200-a-month Pro subscribers.

Altman Unveils Pulse As ChatGPT's Next Big Step

Altman announced Pulse, a new feature designed to transform ChatGPT from a reactive chatbot into a proactive digital assistant.

Altman said Pulse "works for you overnight," generating five to 10 custom daily briefs based on a user's interests, data and recent chats.

"It performs super well if you tell ChatGPT more about what's important to you," Altman said on X, formerly Twitter. He described Pulse as a shift toward making ChatGPT "significantly proactive, and extremely personalized."

Available Only To Pro Subscribers For Now

OpenAI is initially rolling out Pulse exclusively to Pro plan users, who pay $200 a month.

The feature will appear as a new tab in the ChatGPT app, with Plus subscribers expected to gain access at a later date once the tool becomes more efficient.

Altman noted that OpenAI will "work hard to improve the quality over time and to find a way to bring it to Plus subscribers too."

Pulse's personalized reports can include news summaries, entertainment suggestions and even travel itineraries.

OpenAI's Latest Development Is Part Of A Broader AI Push

The launch of Pulse comes as OpenAI accelerates its consumer offerings, positioning ChatGPT as a full-fledged assistant rather than just a chatbot.

Over the weekend, Altman stated that certain upcoming AI features will be limited to paid users because of high computing expenses, but assured that the company is working toward making its technology more affordable in the future.

OpenAI is also building out massive AI data centers with Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) and SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY) to keep up with soaring compute demands.

In August, it was reported that OpenAI is considering a secondary stock sale that could boost its valuation to $500 billion—up sharply from its current $300 billion.

