Bernie Sanders Warns Against AI And Robotics, Predicts 'Massive' Job Losses: There's A 'Reason' Musk And Zuckerberg Invest Hundreds Of Billions

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) has slammed the tech industry's artificial intelligence and robotics push, warning of massive job losses in the blue collar workforce, calling out Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platforms Inc.'s (NASDAQ: META) Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI founder Sam Altman, as well as Oracle Corp's (NYSE: ORCL) Larry Ellison.

AI Push Won't Make Your Life Better, Bernie Sanders Says

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, the Senator slammed Silicon Valley's artificial intelligence push, claiming that the "richest people in the world" investing in the technology isn't going to make people's lives better. Instead, Sanders said the push was to "create unbelievable fortunes for themselves and make themselves even more powerful than they already are."

"As a result of AI and robotics, there will be massive blue-collar and white-collar job losses. We may be building new factories and warehouses in America, but they will be staffed by robots, not workers," Sanders said in the post. He also warned against driverless vehicles and AI costing drivers and entry-level jobs.

Sanders also slammed the AI datacenters, causing detrimental effects on the environment like water shortages as well as increased strain on the power grid, as datacenters require "massive amounts of electricity."

"The technology revolution must benefit ordinary Americans, not just a handful of billionaires," Sanders said. "We must fight back," he added.

xAI's Datacenter, OpenAI's Massive Buildout

The comments come as xAI's Memphis Datacenter, which houses the Colossus I Supercomputer, was recently under the radar of rights groups, who accuse xAI and the datacenter of causing harm to the local environment as well as disproportionately affecting the majority African-American communities in Memphis.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has unveiled a massive $850 billion buildout plan, which would need enough power to operate 13 million American homes and 9 Hoover Dams. The infrastructure projects involve partnerships with Oracle, NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Japan's SoftBank under the multi-billion dollar Project Stargate.

Nvidia Intel Deal, Tesla's Robotics Push

Elsewhere, Nvidia recently announced a $5 billion investment in the chip maker Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC). Following the deal, Nvidia owns a 5% stake in the company. The deal will see the companies collaborate on multiple generations of custom chipsets for several use cases.

Tesla, on the other hand, has announced its intention to focus on AI and Robotics, as unveiled by the company's Master Plan IV, with Musk also stating that the EV giant's Optimus line of Robots would represent 80% of the company's future value.

