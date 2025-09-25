Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Lip-Bu Tan has been working aggressively to line up funding and customer partnerships critical to the company's turnaround.

It was reported on Thursday that he has reached out to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) as well.

Partnerships and Investments

Intel has reached out to Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and TSMC about potential collaborations, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The conversations started before President Donald Trump took an interest in the company, but momentum increased after the U.S. acquired a nearly 10% stake.

The Trump administration, led by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, has reportedly been pressing technology companies to support Intel as part of efforts to restore its position in the semiconductor market.

Apple and Chip Strategy

Tan met earlier this year with Apple CEO Tim Cook and also with TSMC's C.C. Wei to discuss joint ventures or collaboration.

Apple previously relied on Intel processors in Mac computers but has since shifted to in-house chip designs. Its iPhones also run on Apple-designed chips.

Investment Deals

In August, Japan's SoftBank invested $2 billion in Intel while coordinating with the White House.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) followed with a $5 billion investment earlier this month, which also gives Intel the responsibility of designing hardware to work with Nvidia's chips.

Both SoftBank's Masayoshi Son and Nvidia's Jensen Huang have voiced strong backing for the administration's strategy of expanding U.S. chip-making capacity and developing data centers for AI.

Ongoing Challenges

Intel still reported a loss of $3.7 billion in the first half of 2025 and requires more capital, along with steady customers willing to use its manufacturing facilities.

The company put fundraising plans on hold earlier this year, but may seek new capital from private-equity firms and institutional investors before year-end.

Some investors favor splitting off Intel's fabrication division, but Tan argues the unit is vital for national security.

To reassure potential partners, Intel is erecting a firewall between its design and manufacturing operations.

INTC Price Action: Intel stock was up 9.21% at $34.10 on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

