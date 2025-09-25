Tesla Launches Ad Blitz Across Facebook, Instagram, Google And X Urging Shareholders To Back Elon Musk's Massive Pay Package And Board Proposals

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. TSLA is reportedly running ads on multiple social media platforms, urging investors to vote in favor of Board recommendations ahead of November's shareholder meeting.

Tesla Says ‘The Future Is In Your Hands'

The EV giant is running ads across multiple platforms, including Meta Platforms Inc. META social media websites like Facebook and Instagram, Reddit Inc. RDDT, as well as Musk's own social media platform X, influencer Sawyer Merrit shared in a post on X on Wednesday.

Tesla has urged shareholders to vote in favor of all the recommendations laid down by the board. The recommendation also includes voting in favor of the new pay package for Musk.

The company is also running ads on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google Search results, Merritt said in the post. Attached screenshots of the ads on various social media showcase two pictures with two captions.

One picture showcases what appears to be a Cybercab with the caption "The future of Tesla is in your hands," while the other features the caption "Build a better future Vote with Tesla." Both ads also have a link to the website "votetesla.com."

Shareholder Vote About Retaining Control, Says Elon Musk

The news comes as Musk had earlier said that the shareholder vote wasn't about the newly unveiled CEO compensation award for Musk, which could make him the first-ever trillionaire if all the stipulated conditions and milestones were met, but about retaining control over Tesla.

"If I can just get kicked out in the future by activist shareholder advisory firms who don’t even own Tesla shares themselves, I’m not comfortable with that future,” Musk said.

Robyn Denholm Extends Her Support Amid Pay Package Criticism

Robyn Denholm, Chair of Tesla's Board of Directors, also extended her support for Musk, calling the CEO a "once-in-a-generation visionary" and saying that Tesla could become the most valuable company of all time under Musk's leadership.

Musk's new pay package has been criticized by key political and public figures, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt), who called it "grossly immoral" and cited a majority of Americans living "paycheck to paycheck."

Musk's pay package was also slammed by Pope Leo, who expressed concerns over the widening income gap in society. "CEOs that 60 years ago might have been making four to six times more than what the workers are receiving … 600 times more (now)," the Pope said in a recent interview.

