Elon Musk Is Looking For Help In Building Macrohard, The AI Software Company That Could 'Simulate' Microsoft

Elon Musk is ramping up hiring for Macrohard, his newly announced AI software venture, through which he plans to create simulations of software companies like Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

Musk Pitches Macrohard As AI-Only Software Company

Musk unveiled Macrohard last month, describing it as a "purely AI software company" with a "tongue-in-cheek name."

On Wednesday, xAI co-founder Yuhuai Wu took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that they are assembling a team to develop computer control agents.

These agents will be integrated into Macrohard as well as Grok 5.

Musk also shared the job listing, saying, "Help build Macrohard, the AI software company!"

See Also: Elon Musk Back Atop Billionaires List, Tesla CEO Almost Recovers Lost Wealth Since Joining Hands With Trump

Elon Musk's Macrohard Trademark Targets AI, Gaming And Software

A U.S. trademark filing for Macrohard, submitted by xAI on Aug. 1, covers a wide range of AI applications, including text and speech generation, as well as video game design and coding.

The launch of Macrohard marks the newest venture in Musk's expanding business empire, which already spans Tesla Inc. TSLA, xAI, X Corp, The Boring Company, SpaceX and Neuralink.

xAI Eyes AGI With Grok, Expands AI Integration In Tesla Vehicles Globally

Earlier this month, Musk said that he believes xAI could achieve Artificial General Intelligence with the upcoming Grok 5 model.

AGI refers to an AI system capable of performing tasks at or above human intelligence across a wide range of domains, including reasoning and problem-solving.

Reaching AGI is a major goal for AI companies worldwide.

Currently, Grok AI integration is available in Tesla vehicles in the U.S. equipped with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD chips.

Tesla also reportedly plans to roll out DeepSeek AI in Chinese vehicles, developed in collaboration with ByteDance's Dubao AI, to handle in-car AI interactions.

Musk and Gates Clash Over Tesla, Philanthropy And Billionaire Roles

Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, two of the world's most prominent billionaires, have experienced tensions over Tesla and broader philanthropic issues.

Gates, in an interview with Walter Isaacson, author of Musk's 2023 biography, acknowledged that Musk reacted strongly when he learned Gates had shorted Tesla stock.

The former Microsoft CEO described Musk's response as "super mean." Gates confirmed he had maintained a short position in Tesla.

The disagreement briefly drew public attention when Musk shared a meme mocking Gates. By 2025, the tension had evolved into a wider ideological disagreement, with both billionaires publicly expressing differing views on foreign aid, philanthropy and the responsibilities of wealthy individuals.

OpenAI And Musk Face Legal Battle Over App Store Competition

Musk and Microsoft-backed OpenAI are also engaged in a high-profile legal and business dispute. The conflict escalated after OpenAI, co-founded by Musk in 2015 as a nonprofit, transitioned toward a for-profit model.

Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging breaches of nonprofit commitments.

OpenAI responded, claiming Musk conducted a campaign of harassment to hinder its operations.

The dispute widened when Musk's companies, X and xAI, sued Apple Inc. AAPL and OpenAI over claims of unfair advantages for ChatGPT in the App Store.

Price Action: Tesla shares rose 3.98% on Wednesday, while Microsoft shares increased 0.18%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show TSLA continuing to trend upward in the short, medium and long term, with more performance insights available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Photo Agency on Shutterstock.com