Google's Waymo Introduces Robotaxi Fleet Tailored For Universities, Businesses And Private Events Amid Hot Self-Driving Race

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG autonomous taxi service Waymo has introduced a fleet of Robotaxis targeting universities, businesses and private events as the self-driving race heats up.

Waymo For Business

In a blog post released on Wednesday, the company announced "Waymo for Business," expanding its services to enterprises, schools and private events in the cities it operates in after successfully conducting pilot initiatives with companies such as Carvana Co. CVNA.

Waymo also announced that it records over a million autonomous taxi trips every month across the four cities it currently operates in. "Nearly 1 in 6 of our local riders in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix rely on Waymo to commute to work or school," Waymo said.

Waymo's Robotaxi Expansion

The news comes as Waymo has expanded its services in the U.S., as it recently announced a partnership with ride-hailing platform Lyft Inc. LYFT to offer Robotaxis in Nashville. Lyft will manage the fleet's maintenance, the company said.

Waymo also announced it successfully recorded 96 million autonomous miles driven across the four cities it operates in, as well as sharing that its self-driving cabs had 91% fewer serious injuries as well as 79% fewer airbag deployments when compared to human drivers.

Waymo is also conducting testing operations in the San Jose airport area, as well as in NYC. However, the company's expansion in the Big Apple has been met with criticism and opposition from the local cab drivers.

Zoox Seeks Robotaxi Approval, Tesla's Arizona Testing

Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN self-driving cab company Zoox sought approval from authorities to operate 2,500 driverless cabs in the U.S. Zoox Robotaxis boast a pod-like design and do not feature traditional driving controls like a steering wheel and pedals.

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. TSLA has announced it received approval from authorities in Arizona to conduct testing operations in Arizona in the presence of an onboard safety driver.

Tesla scores well on Momentum, Growth and Quality metrics while offering satisfactory Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com