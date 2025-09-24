Tim Cook's Visit To Japan: From Meetings With Fumio Kishida And The Digital Minister To Hugging Pikachu — What's Apple CEO Doing In Tokyo?

Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook is in Japan this week, blending politics, pop culture and product promotion ahead of the grand reopening of Apple Ginza, the company's flagship Tokyo store.

Apple shares fell 0.83% on Wednesday but have risen 5.11% over the past five trading days, according to Benzinga Pro.

Apple CEO Engages With Japan's Officials, Developers And Pop Culture

Cook has made headlines for his eclectic itinerary. He met with Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Masaaki Taira, the country's Minister for Digital Affairs, underscoring Apple's ties with policymakers.

However, his lighter stops grabbed just as much attention. Cook posed with Pokémon's Pikachu and met with Japanese boy band Number_i, spotlighting Apple's cultural reach.

He also visited Bandai Namco to play Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadraon iOS and connected with local App Store developers.

"There's nothing like the energy in Tokyo," Cook wrote on X, formerly Twitter, expressing excitement ahead of the reopening.

Apple Ginza Reopens With Modern Upgrades And Exclusive Perks

The original Apple Ginza, opened in 2003, was Apple's first retail store outside the U.S. After the Sayegusa Building was rebuilt, Apple temporarily relocated the store in 2022.

The redesigned location now features an Apple Pickup station, a Genius Bar, a Vision Pro demo area and space for Today at Apple sessions.

The store reopens Friday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. local time, with Cook expected to attend.

Customers will receive exclusive perks such as limited-edition Apple Gift Cards and special wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

