Qualcomm Brings The 'Future Of Mobile Technology' To Consumers With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Qualcomm Inc QCOM unveiled its newest Snapdragon mobile platform on Wednesday, which includes a large focus on the growth of agentic artificial intelligence.

New Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the company's latest platform for smartphones that will be used by global OEMs and smartphone brands. New smartphones using the new platform are expected to launch in the coming days.

Among the smartphone brands using Snapdragon 8 Elite named by Qualcomm are Samsung, Sony, vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE.

The company calls Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 "the world's fastest mobile system-on-a-chip." The platform sets new industry benchmarks and will improve consumer experiences.

Qualcomm's new chip includes on-device AI processing and state-of-the-art performance. The company's 3rd-gen Oryon CPU is also said to be the fastest mobile CPU ever.

"The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 has upgraded the experiences that users today expect from their mobile devices," the company said.

Qualcomm said the new platform will provide consumers with the ability to seamlessly switch between apps, play mobile games longer with improved performance and power efficiency and help with "lightning-fast multitasking."

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is also the world's first mobile platform with Advanced Professional Video, allowing professional-level video production for users.

"Snapdragon is your true superpower."

Focus on Agentic AI

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 builds on Qualcomm's growth in the AI sector with the platform focusing on personalized agentic AI assistants.

"Through continuous on-device learning and real-time sensing, multimodal AI models understand the user, enabling proactive recommendations and situation-based prompt enhancements — with user data staying on device," the company said.

AI will power camera technology and mobile connectivity for the platform among other features, helping to usher in the next AI era for Qualcomm.

"With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, you are at the center of your mobile experience. It enables personalized AI agents to see what you see, hear what you hear and think with you in real time," Qualcomm Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets Chris Patrick said.

While the new Snapdragon platform features improved multi-tasking, reduced power consumption for mobile games and other features loved and requested by consumers, the focus on agentic AI is likely a plus for Qualcomm, its partners and consumers.

"Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 pushes the boundaries of personal AI, allowing you to experience the future of mobile technology today," Patrick added.

