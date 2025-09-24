Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme logo against a background of the word Extreme in cap letters in purple.
September 24, 2025 4:42 PM 1 min read

Qualcomm Announces Fastest, Most Efficient Windows PC Processors

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer
Technology giant Qualcomm Inc QCOM unveiled the new Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme on Wednesday, which will expand the company's use cases for Snapdragon among the PC market.

Here are the details.

What Happened: Qualcomm calls the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and X2 Elite the fastest and most efficient processors for Windows PCs.

The processors are built with ultimate performance, strong battery life and fast AI-processing in mind for consumers. CPU performance is up to 75% faster than competitors for the new platforms.

Qualcomm said Snapdragon X2 Elite has multitasking capabilities across high workloads in Windows PCs with performance that can last for days.

The new platforms feature the world's fastest Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for laptops with best-in-class CPU performance. NPUs are specialized chips designed to advance AI and machine learning tasks.

Why It's Important: Qualcomm says the new Snapdragon for PC provides "premium performance for effortless multitasking."

"Snapdragon X2 Elite strengthens our leadership in the PC industry, providing legendary leaps in performance, AI processing and battery life to enable the experiences that consumers deserve," Qualcomm Senior Vice President and General Manager of Compute and Gaming Kedar Kondap said.

Kondap said the new Snapdragon processors "set new industry standards" for what is possible on a PC.

"We continue to push the boundaries of technological innovation," Kondap added.

Devices with Snapdragon X2 Elite are expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

