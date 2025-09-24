Advanced Micro Devices AMD expanded its global partnership with enterprise artificial intelligence firm Cohere on Wednesday.

Under the new agreement, Cohere will make its full suite of enterprise AI products—including Command A, Command A Vision, Command A Translate, and North—available on AMD’s Instinct graphics processing unit (GPU)-powered infrastructure.

The move gives enterprises and sovereign AI initiatives in Canada and worldwide greater flexibility to scale their AI deployments while meeting performance, security, and cost-efficiency targets.

AMD also said it will adopt Cohere’s North platform for its internal engineering and enterprise workloads, making Cohere’s AI technology a core part of its operations.

Executives from both companies emphasized that the combination of AMD’s high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure with Cohere’s secure AI models provides an attractive option for governments and enterprises pursuing sovereign AI strategies that comply with national data and security requirements.

AMD stock gained over 33% year-to-date, topping the Nasdaq 100 index’s 17% returns as its data center and AI products gain traction.

The announcement builds on AMD and Cohere’s prior work to optimize large language models for AMD Instinct GPUs designed for enterprise deployments.

With Cohere’s emphasis on privacy and AMD’s strength in hardware efficiency, the collaboration aims to deliver trusted AI systems.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 1.34% at $163.04 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $76.48 to $186.65, according to Benzinga Pro data.

