Velo3D Scores Big With US Army And Raytheon—Defense Growth Locked In

Velo3D has gone from near bankruptcy to a Nasdaq relisting in under a year. Now, with the U.S. Army and RTX Corp RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies, as partners, the metal 3D-printing specialist isn't just surviving—it's embedding itself into America's defense supply chain.

The shift positions Velo3D not as a machine vendor, but as a critical player in the Pentagon's push for resilient, distributed manufacturing.

Beyond Prototypes—Into Real Deployment

For years, additive manufacturing firms promised defense breakthroughs that never scaled. Velo3D appears to have broken that mold.

"This collaboration proves that Velo3D's technology meets real-world defense needs. It's not just prototypes or lab demonstrations, the Army is deploying it in critical applications," CEO Arun Jeldi emphasized in an exclusive email interview with Benzinga.

That operational validation matters: it means the technology has cleared the toughest barrier—actual defense deployment.

A First-Mover Moat In Defense Standards

Velo3D's role isn't just producing parts—it's helping set the standards that govern next-gen defense manufacturing.

"By helping establish new standards for materials and qualifications, Velo3D gains a significant first-mover advantage," Jeldi noted.

Once standards are established, future contracts naturally gravitate toward the players who wrote the rulebook. That gives Velo3D more than just revenue visibility; it cements the company as a preferred partner. As Jeldi put it: "This positions Velo3D as a go-to partner for scalable, distributed defense manufacturing."

Investor Takeaway

For investors, the Raytheon and Army tie-up is more than a contract win—it's a structural moat. Defense spending is sticky, reshoring is accelerating, and distributed manufacturing is a national security priority. If Velo3D can scale recurring defense revenues, it transforms from a turnaround story to a long-term growth stock.

After ringing the Nasdaq bell, the real story now is whether Velo3D can ring up sustained defense-driven gains.

