Cloudflare Inc. NET announced new initiatives on Monday to support students and startups. These include a major expansion of its internship program, free access to developer tools, and office space for early-stage companies.

Chief Executive Officer Matthew Prince said the company wants to help young developers gain real-world experience and ensure Cloudflare learns from a generation that grew up with artificial intelligence as a core tool.

Cloudflare plans to hire 1,111 interns in 2026, a reference to its 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver. Interns will work in hubs including Austin, San Francisco, New York, Bengaluru, Lisbon, and London, where they will receive mentorship and contribute to projects with direct impact on Internet infrastructure.

University students in the U.S. with a valid .edu email will receive one year of free access to Cloudflare Workers, the company’s serverless platform for building and deploying applications. Cloudflare said the program will help students experiment and innovate without upfront costs.

Starting in January 2026, approved startups will be able to collaborate with Cloudflare offices in cities such as San Francisco, Austin, Lisbon, and London. Through its Cloudflare for Startups program, the company has already awarded over $370 million in credits to more than 4,000 firms, with participants raising over $5 billion in funding.

The initiatives come on the heels of an earnings report that sent Cloudflare’s stock higher after second-quarter results topped expectations, driven by rising enterprise demand and continued momentum in its developer services.

Price Action: NET shares are trading higher by 0.54% to $227.16 at last check Monday.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock