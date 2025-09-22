Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Exits BYD Position After 17 Years, Ending Charlie Munger-Backed Bet

Investor Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has exited its entire position in BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF three years after it began offloading the Tesla Inc. TSLA rival's stock.

BYD Purchase Was Urged By Charlie Munger

The company, which owned over 225 million shares in the automaker, exited its position completely following its Q1 financial filing, which showed the company owned zero shares in BYD, CNBC reported on Sunday. A spokesperson for Berkshire Hathaway also corroborated the filing, the report said.

The company had bought BYD 17 years ago, in 2009, following an urge by Berkshire Hathaway's former Vice Chairman, Charlie Munger. The investor had reportedly told shareholders that BYD was a "miracle," the report said.

BYD's Domestic Decline, Profit Drop

The news comes as BYD recently slashed its annual sales target by 16% to 4.6 million units, down from an earlier target of 5.5 million units in 2025. The downgrade comes as the company had reported a 30% drop in domestic profit at the Q2 earnings call.

Strong European Performance, Battery Market Share

Despite this, the company has experienced a surge in its European sales, which jumped 225% as Tesla declined 40.2% in the region. BYD clocked in over 13,503 units in July.

A recent report by South Korean research firm SNE showcased that the company captured over 17.8% of the global battery market share, recording 105 GWh battery installations throughout the world.

BYD is also eyeing a renewed push into the Indian market following easing tensions between New Delhi and Beijing. Interestingly, Tesla, which also entered the Indian market recently, recorded 600 orders of its Model Y. The Model Y is the only model the EV giant offers in the region.

Photo courtesy: Cobalt S-Elino via Shutterstock