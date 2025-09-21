Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Sparks Renewed Interest Despite AI Challenges

Apple Inc. AAPL has managed to reignite consumer excitement with its iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. This comes after a relatively unimpressive performance by the iPhone 16.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest “Power On" report revealed that The iPhone 16 had decent sales but failed to impress, particularly due to underwhelming and delayed AI features.

The iPhone 17 Pro models, on the other hand, have been praised for their standout performance, despite lacking a single groundbreaking feature.

Instead, Apple concentrated on improvements in engineering and design, resulting in enhanced battery life, durability, camera capabilities, and color options.

As per the report, Apple has decided to bypass AI, a decision seen as a necessity given its lagging features compared to competitors such as Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Samsung Electronics Co., and Chinese counterparts.

With no significant AI enhancements planned until March, Apple is effectively stepping back from the AI competition.

Nonetheless, the iPhone 17 Pro models have witnessed robust turnouts at stores globally, rekindling the enthusiasm that had been dampened by previous incremental releases.

The Pro model is the popular choice, but the Air model has also attracted attention.

Apple’s strategy to prioritize hardware over AI could turn out to be a wise decision, as AI technology continues to evolve and become a standard feature.

This approach appears to be working for the time being, as the iPhone remains at the center of consumers’ digital lives.

Image via Shutterstock