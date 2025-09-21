iPhone Weather App From Apple Would Refuse To Display 69 Degrees Until Marques Brownlee Got It Trending Online

Apple Inc. AAPL once patched a peculiar flaw in its built-in Weather app only after a popular YouTuber highlighted it on social media and did so without acknowledging the glitch or offering an explanation in release notes.

YouTuber Flagged Quirk With Apple’s Default Weather App

In July 2021, Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD on YouTube, showed that Apple's default Weather app refused to display "69°," even when other services did it without skipping a heartbeat. Subsequent updates resolved the oddity, but Apple never said why.

Brownlee, who posted a clip to Twitter at the time, lit up social media. In his clip, he added, "Apple's Weather app on the iPhone refuses to show the number 69 anywhere in the app ever… Whether it's the hourly forecast or just the forecast for the day, or anything. No 69 degrees." He noted other apps showed 69 degrees Fahrenheit while Apple showed 68 or 70.

Speculation And Testing Point To Rounding Oddities

Users wondered if the number was too cheeky for Apple. A potential explanation from a user named Ian Brennan posited Apple was converting from Celsius to Fahrenheit and rounding, which would make 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit) display as 70 degrees and 20 degrees Celsius as 68 degrees. Brownlee later observed that, by the same logic, the app would have also skipped "65" and "67," which it didn’t.

According to a subsequent report by 9To5Mac, by mid-2021, testing showed iOS 15 displayed 69 degrees Fahrenheit correctly while iOS 14.6 widgets already showed the right value, even as the app did not. Reporters said Apple didn't comment on the glitch when asked.

Weather App Updates And Apple’s Software Stumbles

Apple has steadily tweaked Weather since then. In iOS 26, which is the iPhone-maker’s latest iteration of its phone software suite, Apple added severe-weather alerts for "suggested locations," which include destinations inferred from your frequented locations and preferred routes, so you're warned about storms where you're headed, not just where you are.

Over the years, the internet crowd has surfaced plenty of other Apple software stumbles. These include prolonged Weather outages in 2023, the 2019 Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug and this year's reports of iPhone alarms failing to sound. Apple also shipped fixes for iPhone 15's notorious NFC breakage after wireless charging in some BMWs.

Photo Courtesy: nednapa on Shutterstock.com

