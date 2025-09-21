Apple's iPhone 17 Series Takes Off, Meta's New Smart Glasses And Major Partnerships In AI Space: This Week In AI

The tech world was buzzing this past weekend with a slew of exciting developments. From the successful launch of Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 17 series in China and India to Meta Platforms Inc.’s META unveiling of new smart glasses, there was no shortage of news. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Makes Waves In China, India

The iPhone 17 series from Apple Inc. has made a strong debut in China and India, with the Pro Max model leading the pack. The Pro Max model, starting at 9,999 yuan ($1,406), is expected to be the series’ best-seller.

Meta Unveils New Smart Glasses

Meta Platforms Inc. introduced two new smart glasses at its Connect 2025 event. The $499 Oakley Meta Vanguard, designed for athletes, and the $799 Ray-Ban Display with built-in AR features, were both praised by investor Gene Munster as the “best bang for the buck.”

Intel And Nvidia Announce Major Partnership

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC surged after the company announced a significant partnership with Nvidia Corporation NVDA to co-develop custom chips and next-generation systems.

Jim Cramer Questions Quality Of Huawei’s Chips

CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer criticized China's ongoing AI chip war, questioning the quality of Huawei’s chips following a significant computing breakthrough.

PayPal And Google Announce Partnership

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. climbed after the company and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL announced a multi-year partnership to integrate PayPal’s payment solutions with Google’s AI-powered shopping and cloud platforms.

