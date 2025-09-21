NHTSA Probes Model Y, Xpeng's Sales Surge, Top Analyst Weighs In On Tesla's Robotaxi Ambitions And More: This Week In Mobility

As the weekend wraps up, the tech and auto sectors have been buzzing with news. From Tesla’s ambitious plans for its Robotaxi service to Xpeng’s impressive sales surge, there’s plenty to catch up on. Here’s a quick round-up of the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Tesla’s Robotaxi Ambitions

Gary Black, managing director of The Future Fund LLC, believes that Tesla Inc. could scale up its Robotaxi service to thousands if it manages to remove onboard safety monitors by the end of the year. Black’s comments came amid news of Tesla’s stock surge following predictions of beating Q3 delivery expectations. However, he also warned of a potential unwind of bullish bets in Q4.

Xpeng’s Sales Surge

Chinese automaker Xpeng Inc. reported a 137% YoY sales surge in overseas markets from January to August 2025. The company delivered over 24,702 units across 46 countries and regions, also increasing the number of overseas outlets to 275.

Tesla’s India Orders Fall Short

Tesla’s sales launch in India in mid-July has secured just over 600 car orders, falling short of the company’s own projections. The company now plans to ship 350 to 500 cars to India this year, not fully utilizing its quota of 2,500 cars.

Spirit Airlines’ Job Cuts

Budget flight carrier Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce and cut capacity by over 25% YoY amid ongoing financial woes. The company aims to focus on its strongest markets, according to CEO Dave Davis.

NHTSA Probes Tesla Model Y

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into an estimated 174,290 Tesla Model Y crossover SUVs over faulty electronic door handles. The agency received multiple complaints from owners unable to regain access to the vehicle after exiting.

