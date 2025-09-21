iPhone 17 Sales, Design Team Exodus, Foldable iPhone Production And More: This Week In Appleverse

Apple Inc. AAPL had an eventful week, with major developments in its design team, iPhone 17 series sales, and the emergence of the iPhone 17 in Moscow despite a sales ban.

Apple’s Design Team Sees Major Exodus

Apple’s design team has been through significant changes, with several key members leaving the company. This includes Jony Ive‘s departure in 2019. Despite this, Apple is emphasizing its commitment to design.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the current design team is mostly new, with a few senior members from the Ive era remaining.

Read the full article here.

Strong Start For iPhone 17 Series In China, India

The iPhone 17 series, launched in China and India, has received an enthusiastic response. The Pro Max model is leading the sales, with a promising start in China, the world’s second-largest economy. The Pro Max model’s price starts at 9,999 yuan ($1,406).

Read the full article here.

iPhone 17 Surfaces In Moscow Despite Sales Ban

See Also: Tesla Stock Just Became A Buy Again, Finally: Expert

Apple’s iPhone 17 models are now available in Moscow stores, despite the official sales ban in Russia after the 2022 Ukraine invasion. The new smartphones have reached Russian buyers through the government’s parallel imports initiative.

Read the full article here.

Apple Explores Test Production Of Foldable iPhone In Taiwan

Apple is reportedly considering the possibility of test-producing foldable iPhones in Taiwan. The company is in discussions with its suppliers to establish a test production line for foldable iPhones in Taiwan.

Read the full article here.

Gene Munster Calls Liquid Glass iOS 26, iPhone 17 Hardware Refresh ‘Good News’

Analysts are describing Apple’s latest iPhone upgrade cycle as its biggest in over a decade. Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, highlighted iOS 26 and the iPhone 17 hardware refresh as catalysts for stronger-than-expected demand.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: View Apart on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.