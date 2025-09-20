Joby, Archer, Eve: Race For First-Mover Advantage In The $100B Flying Taxi Market

The race to commercialize flying cars is shifting from science fiction to investor reality. JPMorgan analysts see electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft entering a rapid growth phase, with the total addressable market for passenger air taxis alone projected to hit $100 billion globally by 2040. With test flights stacking up and regulators edging closer to certification frameworks, frontrunners like Joby Aviation Inc JOBY, Archer Aviation Inc ACHR, and Eve Air Mobility (subsidiary of Eve Holding Inc EVEX) are now jostling for pole position in the skies.

Joby Leads With Milestones

Joby Aviation remains the sector's most advanced player, thanks to a string of landmark test flights—including the first airport-to-airport eVTOL journey in the U.S.—and strong progress through the FAA's certification process, notes JPMorgan.

Strategic alliances with Toyota Motor Co TM, Delta Air Lines Inc DAL, and Uber Technologies Inc UBER further bolster its commercialization prospects. Joby's healthy cash reserves give it runway for continued R&D, but its valuation already reflects much of its leadership premium.

For investors, the key is whether Joby can scale from milestones to meaningful revenue before competition catches up.

Archer And Eve Close The Gap

Archer Aviation is pressing ahead with its Midnight aircraft, supported by FAA progress and defense-sector tie-ins like its partnership with Anduril Industries. Recent capital infusions, including backing from Stellantis NV STLA, strengthen its balance sheet, though losses continue as it remains pre-revenue.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Eve—spun off from Embraer SA ERJ—has quietly built one of the industry's largest order books, with nearly 2,800 units valued at $14 billion. Its certification pathway is de-risked by Embraer's aerospace expertise, positioning Eve as a credible challenger.

Investor Takeaway

For investors, the eVTOL sector offers a mix of moonshot potential and execution risk. Regulatory timelines, capital burn, and public acceptance will determine who leads and who lags.

But with Joby, Archer, and Eve pushing toward certification, the battle for first-mover advantage in what could be a $100 billion market is heating up fast.

Image: Shutterstock/Marko Aliaksandr