Donald Trump, Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos AI-Generated Deepfake Videos Used To Sway College Elections In India

AI-generated campaign videos featuring U.S. President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos made headlines in India after they were used to influence voting in Delhi University's student elections.

AI Trump, Musk And Bezos Endorse Student Candidate

In one video, an AI-generated version of President Trump urged students to back Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP candidate Kunal Chaudhary.

"Kunal Chaudhary, very tough, very smart. He will be secretary ABVP. Believe me, nobody can do it better," the deepfake Trump declared.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk's digital clone appeared before a spaceship, telling voters, "Just like this rocket, Kunal Choudhary is going straight to the top."

Amazon founder Bezos was also "recruited," with his AI version saying, "Ballot no. 3 is not just a vote, it's an investment for the future," reported Mint, an Indian business and financial daily newspaper published by HT Media.

Deepfake Tech Goes Mainstream In Politics

The student campaign in India reflects how quickly deepfake technology is being adopted in political contests worldwide.

While used in a lighthearted manner here, experts warn of the dangers. In other cases, AI-generated content has been deployed for scams and disinformation.

Last year, a global engineering firm lost $25 million after staff were tricked by a deepfake CFO on a video call.

In South Korea, a woman lost $50,000 to scammers impersonating Musk with AI-generated photos and videos.

