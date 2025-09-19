XPeng's 'Land Aircraft Carrier' Could Make Flying Cars China's Next EV Moment

XPeng Inc XPEV is taking the flying car dream seriously. Its Advanced Air Mobility subsidiary, AeroHT, is pushing the envelope on modular eVTOLs, blending intelligent vehicles with electric vertical takeoff-and-landing aircraft.

The flagship X3-F drone, detachable from a six-wheeled minivan dubbed the "Land Aircraft Carrier," has already racked up more than 3,000 pre-orders, with mass production slated for 2026.

JPMorgan analysts see XPeng's ambitious rollout as a potential catalyst for China's urban air mobility (UAM) market, projected to reach 50 billion yuan (about $7 billion) by 2030.

Flying Cars, Real Orders

XPeng's pitch isn't just sci-fi — it's backed by real demand. The X3-F is priced under $280,000 and emphasizes safety, modularity and electric propulsion. AeroHT has logged nearly 20,000 test flights, and the company is actively developing additional models such as the Voyager X2 and conceptual tilt-rotor X5.

Investors are paying close attention to the combination of pre-orders, test flights and funding rounds, including a $250 million Series B in 2025, boosting total AeroHT capital to over $750 million.

Beyond the X3-F, XPeng is also investing in infrastructure and "Flying Camps" to support pilot training and urban integration. This holistic approach mirrors U.S. and European efforts in eVTOL, but with a distinctly Chinese flavor: scalable production, consumer-facing units and regulatory readiness through CAAC certification pathways.

Investor Takeaway

JPMorgan analysts highlight XPeng's strategy as a blueprint for tapping China's fast-growing eVTOL market. While commercialization remains years away, the combination of hardware pre-orders, modular design and strong cash backing positions XPeng as a leading contender.

Regulatory, safety, and public adoption hurdles remain, but for investors seeking a high-beta, long-duration bet on urban air mobility, XPeng is a story worth watching.

