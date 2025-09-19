President Donald Trump has created a buzz with a cryptic post on his social media platform, Truth Social. This time, the focus is on Intel Corporation INTC.

Trump’s post, which appeared at midnight, featured an AI-generated image of him at the Oval Office desk, surrounded by trading charts on monitors. The image included the text “Bought Intel at $20” and “Intel now at $30.”

The post, which did not include a caption, has left investors to decode whether Trump is taking credit for Intel’s recent stock surge.

Notably, when the Trump administration acquired a stake in Intel, it agreed to purchase 433.3 million primary shares at $20.47 per share, representing a 9.9% stake in the company. This explains Trump mentioning “Bought Intel at $20” in the image.

Furthermore, the stock surged 22.7% on Thursday to close at $30.57, which explains why Trump stated, “Intel now at $30.”

Notably, the stock traded 2.36% lower during the Friday pre-market session.

Trump’s Post Follows Intel-Nvidia AI Partnership Deal

Trump’s post comes on the heels of Intel’s landmark deal with NVIDIA NVDA, announced on Thursday. The deal, which was not government-backed, will see NVIDIA invest $5 billion in Intel and collaborate on AI data center systems. This partnership is expected to significantly boost Intel’s position in the AI market.

The partnership involves a $5 billion investment and collaborative efforts to build AI data center systems that combine Intel’s x86 processors with Nvidia’s GPUs and networking products. Notably, the deal did not cover Nvidia's signature products, known as GPUs (graphics processing units).

The partnership with Nvidia was described as a game-changing moment that pulls Intel “front and center” into the artificial intelligence race. This was also the result of nearly a year of discussions between the two companies.

Nvidia CEO says US Supported Intel deal, No Direct Involvement

Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, confirmed that there was “no involvement” of the U.S. government in the deal but stated that it supports the partnership, as per Calcalistech.

Notably, earlier this week, a report by Fitch Ratings warned that the U.S. government’s recent investment in Intel could lead to “unintended inefficiencies” in the global semiconductor industry. Despite this warning, the Intel-Nvidia partnership was seen as a significant move that could potentially reshape the global chip industry.

Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities, told in a note to clients, "This has been a golden few weeks for Intel after years of pain and frustration for investors,” reported The Wall Street Journal.

