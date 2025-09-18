Beam Global BEEM shares surged after the company announced it received a new U.S. patent for its Smart Phase Change Composite (PCC) material, which is designed to improve lithium-ion battery performance in extreme temperatures.

The technology, protected under Patent No. 12,422,195, acts as a thermal switch by insulating batteries in cold environments and cooling them when hot. The company said the system increases safety, extends battery life, and enhances performance across applications such as electric vehicles, robotics, and defense systems.

“This new patent covers our latest, innovative thermal management technology which makes our battery solutions more dynamic and capable of addressing a wide range of customer requirements,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. He added that the intellectual property strengthens the company’s competitive edge as demand grows for advanced battery solutions.

Also Read: Solidion Technology Stock Explodes After Clean Energy Breakthrough Recognition

Beam Global highlighted the patent’s relevance for its European operations in Serbia and its new presence in the Middle East. The company said its technology is already powering devices ranging from drones and medical equipment to classified government programs.

The patent builds on recent momentum for the company, which earlier this year secured an extension of a U.S. government procurement contract. That move underscored confidence in Beam’s technology and ensured continued supply commitments. More details are available in this report.

As the electric mobility and energy storage sectors expand, thermal management remains a key challenge. Beam Global’s latest patent strengthens its position alongside peers competing to deliver safer and longer-lasting battery solutions

Price Action: At last check Thursday, BEEM shares were trading higher by 12.06% to $2.835.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock