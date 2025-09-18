Airbnb's Brian Chesky Agrees That Current AI Is 'Overrated,' Predicts 'Sudden' Changes Next Decade

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky expressed his belief that daily life will remain relatively unchanged by artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming decade. However, he predicts a significant shift in the following decade.

Chesky Shares Views On AI's Impact On Daily Life

Chesky took to social media platform, X to share his thoughts on the impact of AI on daily life. He agreed with a statement made by Derek Thompson, a journalist and author.

Thompson drew a parallel to the current state of AI, suggesting that the technology is currently overrated and will likely disappoint before becoming a world-changing force by the 2030s. He used the example of self-driving cars, which were expected to dominate the roads by 2020 but faced significant delays. However, they are now quietly revolutionizing the transportation industry. Now, in 2025, driverless taxi usage in California has increased eightfold, and companies like Alphabet’s GOOGL GOOG Waymo are expanding to other cities, stated Thompson.

Responding to Thompson, the AirBnb CEO stated that in his decade daily life won’t change much but, “everything will change next decade – slowly, then all of a sudden.”

Chesky Believes Hospitality Jobs May Be Safer From AI Disruption

Chesky’s comments come amid a broader discussion about the impact of AI on the workforce. In a previous statement on Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference earlier this month, he suggested that jobs in the hospitality and service industries might be relatively safe from AI for the time being, despite the potential disruption in other sectors, as reported by Business Insider.

The CEO’s prediction of a slow but significant technological revolution aligns with Airbnb’s long-term strategy, which focuses on human-driven experiences and services. This approach could be instrumental especially when the company is aiming to become an “everything app,” offering a wide range of experiences and services beyond short-term rentals.

Notably, Airbnb’s latest earnings report showed a deceleration in growth. Despite reporting a revenue of $3.1 billion, up 13% year-over-year, and beating consensus estimates, the company warned of slower growth in the latter half of the year.

