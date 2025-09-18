Netskope Lands $908 Million US IPO At $7.26 Billion Valuation, Underscoring Soaring Demand For Cybersecurity Amid Trump Tariff Jitters

Cybersecurity firm Netskope raised $908.2 million in a U.S. initial public offering, valuing the company at $7.26 billion, as strong investor demand for new tech listings counters tariff-related uncertainty.

Netskope will go public and start trading on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol NTSK on Thursday. Morgan Stanley MS and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM served as lead underwriters.

Netskope Debuts On Nasdaq At $19 A Share

Santa Clara-based Netskope sold about 47.8 million shares at $19 apiece, the top of its target range, after raising guidance earlier this week.

The listing gives the company a valuation of $7.26 billion, slightly below the $7.5 billion achieved in a 2021 round led by ICONIQ Capital, reported Reuters.

Cybersecurity Demand Drives Investor Interest

Founded in 2012, Netskope develops cloud-based security software that protects apps, websites and enterprise data from cyber threats.

The company said its Netskope One platform provides contextual intelligence to secure digital interactions with precision, without sacrificing the digital experience.

Cybersecurity budgets have surged globally as businesses face frequent ransomware attacks and data breaches. Investor interest in IPOs has also revived, with tech, fintech and biotech firms rushing to market after months of Donald Trump-led tariff-related delays, the report said.

Netskope's Financial Performance And Market Context

For the six months ended July 31, Netskope reported revenue of $328 million, up from $251 million a year earlier, while narrowing its net loss to $170 million from $207 million.

Photo: Hodoimg from Shutterstock

