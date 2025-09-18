Sundar Pichai Says He's 'Excited' About Teaming Up With PayPal On AI Shopping And Payments: PYPL Spikes After Hours

On Wednesday, PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL shares climbed after CEO Alex Chriss and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL CEO Sundar Pichai announced a multi-year partnership to integrate PayPal's payment solutions with Google's AI-powered shopping and cloud platforms.

PayPal shares rose 2.65% during the regular trading session and gained another 1.97% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro. On Wednesday, Alphabet's Class A shares closed down 0.65% at $249.52, while Class C shares slipped 0.62% to $249.85.

PayPal And Google Announce Strategic Partnership

PayPal and Google revealed a multi-year strategic deal aimed at creating new artificial intelligence shopping and payment experiences.

The integration will make PayPal's branded checkout, Hyperwallet and Payouts solutions available across Google products, including Google Cloud and Google Play.

"PayPal is teaming up with @Google to bring smarter shopping to billions—think agentic commerce and PayPal checkout everywhere," Chriss wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Global scale, redefined. Excited for this new chapter in our partnership @sundarpichai."

Pichai echoed the enthusiasm, saying, "Excited to expand our work together with @paypal to make online transactions simpler and more secure."

See Also: Ross Gerber Says Alphabet Stock Is ‘Inexpensive': Analyst Cites 4 Factors Why Google-Parent Is Undervalued Compared To Mega Cap Peers

AI At The Core Of The Deal

Alphabet said its AI tools will enhance PayPal's services and security while enabling deeper integration of PayPal's payment capabilities across Google platforms.

"Through this partnership, PayPal will use our industry-leading AI to enhance services and security and we will more deeply integrate PayPal's innovative payment capabilities for a better experience across Google products and platforms," Pichai said.

PayPal, Google Deepen Fintech Push With AI And ‘Pay Over Time' Partnerships

Earlier this month, PayPal announced a deal with Perplexity to give users early access to the startup's AI-powered Comet browser via a 12-month Pro subscription trial.

Meanwhile, Google has also been deepening ties with fintech players. In August, Affirm Holdings expanded its collaboration with Google Pay, allowing U.S. shoppers to access "pay over time" options directly through Chrome's desktop autofill.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that PYPL continues to trend downward across short, medium and long-term horizons, with more detailed performance insights available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Ink Drop on Shutterstock.com