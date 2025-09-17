Kratos Defense and Security Solutions sign and logo on Silicon Valley office of engineering services company
September 17, 2025 11:34 AM 2 min read

Kratos Set To Reveal New Attack Drone With Taiwan Partner

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. KTOS is teaming up with Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) to launch the Mighty Hornet IV Attack UAV, an upgraded version of the MQM-178 drone. The aircraft will be unveiled at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition, which runs Sept. 18–20.

Under the agreement, Kratos will market the new UAV internationally, highlighting its potential appeal for global defense customers. The system can reach Mach 0.8, maneuver at high G forces, and operate above 35,000 feet.

Steve Fendley, president of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, called the Mighty Hornet IV "a significant leap in military capability for Taiwan," adding that it builds on 15 years of aerial target support for the island. Demonstrations have shown the aircraft's flexibility in manned-unmanned teaming and loitering munition roles.

Also Read: Rocket Lab Requests To Dismiss Class Action Lawsuit Over Misrepresentation Of Neutron Rocket Launch Timeline

The partnership also comes at a time of heightened demand for affordable, high-performance drones, as militaries worldwide seek to expand their unmanned arsenals without the prohibitive costs of larger systems. By adapting a proven target drone into an attack-capable UAV, Kratos and NCSIST are offering a cost-efficient pathway to advanced aerial combat capabilities.

For Kratos, the agreement with NCSIST adds to a series of collaborations with global aerospace leaders. Earlier this year, GE Aerospace announced it would broaden defense cooperation with Kratos and Axcelis to advance aerospace and semiconductor capabilities, reinforcing Kratos' position within a growing ecosystem of defense innovation.

For investors, the deal adds fresh visibility to a sector already drawing heightened attention. Aerospace and defense-focused exchange-traded funds, such as the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR, offer broader exposure to companies engaged in advanced defense technologies, including unmanned systems.

Price Action: KTOS shares were trading lower by 3.01% to $74.02 at last check Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

KTOS Logo
KTOSKratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
$73.90-3.21%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.62
Growth
89.78
Quality
81.01
Value
2.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ITA Logo
ITAiShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
$200.87-0.51%
LMT Logo
LMTLockheed Martin Corp
$474.03-0.06%
NOC Logo
NOCNorthrop Grumman Corp
$583.980.80%
XAR Logo
XARSPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
$223.65-0.39%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved