Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. KTOS is teaming up with Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) to launch the Mighty Hornet IV Attack UAV, an upgraded version of the MQM-178 drone. The aircraft will be unveiled at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition, which runs Sept. 18–20.

Under the agreement, Kratos will market the new UAV internationally, highlighting its potential appeal for global defense customers. The system can reach Mach 0.8, maneuver at high G forces, and operate above 35,000 feet.

Steve Fendley, president of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, called the Mighty Hornet IV "a significant leap in military capability for Taiwan," adding that it builds on 15 years of aerial target support for the island. Demonstrations have shown the aircraft's flexibility in manned-unmanned teaming and loitering munition roles.

The partnership also comes at a time of heightened demand for affordable, high-performance drones, as militaries worldwide seek to expand their unmanned arsenals without the prohibitive costs of larger systems. By adapting a proven target drone into an attack-capable UAV, Kratos and NCSIST are offering a cost-efficient pathway to advanced aerial combat capabilities.

For Kratos, the agreement with NCSIST adds to a series of collaborations with global aerospace leaders. Earlier this year, GE Aerospace announced it would broaden defense cooperation with Kratos and Axcelis to advance aerospace and semiconductor capabilities, reinforcing Kratos' position within a growing ecosystem of defense innovation.

For investors, the deal adds fresh visibility to a sector already drawing heightened attention. Aerospace and defense-focused exchange-traded funds, such as the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR, offer broader exposure to companies engaged in advanced defense technologies, including unmanned systems.

Price Action: KTOS shares were trading lower by 3.01% to $74.02 at last check Wednesday.

