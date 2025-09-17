BigBear.ai Is Burning Millions—But Traders Can't Get Enough Of Its Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) just posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly three months—rallying 16.7% on Tuesday, September 16, to its highest level since mid-August.

That kind of move would be notable for any stock. But for BigBear.ai, which recorded a $444 million net loss on just $153 million in revenue over the 12 months through the second quarter, it's downright surreal.

So why are traders piling in?

One possible spark: a fresh wave of social media buzz around Goldman Sachs. Media reports this week unearthed a four-month-old regulatory filing that showed Goldman had increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by a staggering 569% during the first quarter, now owning over 2.3 million shares worth roughly $6.7 million.

The Wall Street giant’s move wasn't new—it happened months ago—but the timing of its rediscovery couldn't have been better. Reddit threads lit up with speculation, and retail traders took it as a vote of confidence from Wall Street's elite.

BigBear.ai's Rally Has More Behind It

But there's more to the story than just Goldman.

BigBear.ai is sitting on a sizable short interest: nearly 20% of its float is sold short, according to the most recent data. That's over 72 million shares betting against the company. With a short interest ratio of just 0.75 days to cover, any upward momentum can quickly turn into a squeeze—forcing short sellers to buy back shares and driving prices even higher.

That's exactly what traders are betting on.

The company's fundamentals remain shaky. Revenue missed expectations last quarter, and losses continue to mount. But BigBear.ai operates in a space that's hard to ignore: defense-focused artificial intelligence. Its software powers decision-making tools for the U.S. military, border security, and airport analytics. That kind of positioning—especially as 2026 midterms heat up and rising geopolitical tension—makes it a speculative magnet.

In short, BigBear.ai is a battleground stock. It's bleeding cash, facing skepticism, and still attracting momentum-hungry traders who see opportunity in volatility. Whether it's a short squeeze, a sentiment shift, or just a flash of hype, one thing's clear: BigBear.ai isn't moving quietly.

