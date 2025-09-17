Tesla's Semi Truck Head Dan Priestly Says Uber Freight Partnership Will Increase EV Adoption, Save Costs

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA head of the Semi Truck division, Dan Priestley, says the company's partnership with ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc.'s UBER freight division will help drive EV adoption.

Semi Offers Lower Operating Costs, Will Boost EV Adoption, Dan Priestley Says

Hailing the partnership through a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Priestley shared how the Semi can help achieve lower operating costs and drop into freight lanes with "no compromises."

He added that Uber's Freight division removes uncertainty around "revenue and utilization" by matching shippers with freight carriers. "EV adoption will accelerate as operators realize the cost and maintenance benefits Semi offers," Priestley said in the post.

Federal Trucking Budget Cuts, Tesla Semi Production Goals

The news comes as the Trump administration's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned the states of California, New Mexico and Washington of Federal budget cuts if stricter language proficiency rules weren't applied to truck drivers from the state.

This came after a fatal accident in Florida that resulted in the deaths of three individuals after an undocumented truck driver made an illegal U-turn on a highway. The push could shift focus to self-driving trucks as a possible alternative.

Meanwhile, the Semi, which Tesla says has the hardware necessary for enhanced autopilot features, is set to enter volume production next year, according to CEO Elon Musk.

European Expansion, Priestley's End-Of-The-Year Promise

Expanding the Semi into the European market could also be on the cards for Tesla as the company reportedly hired Usuf Schemo as the Semi's Head of Business Operations for the European market, as well as the Middle East.

Elsewhere, Priestley has said that the first batch of Tesla Semi trucks would roll out of the company's Gigafactory in Nevada by the end of the year. The factory is capable of producing 50,000 units of the Semi annually.

