CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD and Salesforce Inc. CRM announced a strategic partnership at Fal.Con 2025 in Las Vegas, unveiling new integrations designed to strengthen the security of AI agents and applications built on the Salesforce Platform.

The collaboration links CrowdStrike’s Falcon Shield with Salesforce Security Center, aiming to give administrators and security teams greater visibility, compliance support, and protection for mission-critical workflows.

By embedding CrowdStrike’s technology into Salesforce workflows, enterprises can align security and business functions under a common framework.

As organizations deploy AI agents in customer-facing and internal roles, the risk of identity-based attacks grows.

The joint offering enables teams to track agents back to their human creators, detect abnormal behavior, and prevent over-privileged accounts from being exploited.

Both companies say this is critical to ensuring trust in the next wave of agent-driven enterprises.

The partnership also incorporates CrowdStrike’s agentic analyst, Charlotte AI, into Salesforce’s Agentforce platform and Slack.

This allows employees to engage with Charlotte through natural conversation, flagging possible risks, suggesting responses, and even triggering automated remediation without leaving Slack channels.

Teams can open dedicated incident rooms, isolate compromised devices, or block suspicious access directly from the platform.

Executives from both companies emphasized the importance of consolidating security insights.

Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer, said the integration extends Falcon’s reach to mission-critical workflows, while Brian Landsman of Salesforce highlighted that safeguarding agentic AI is a prerequisite to realizing its full potential.

The companies said they will enable organizations to operate securely while laying the foundation for AI-driven growth.

Price Action: CRWD shares were trading lower by 1.65% to $437.44 at last check Tuesday.

