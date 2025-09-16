Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM has introduced its own brand of honey, ‘Ji Mi,’ which is a result of the company’s environmental and sustainability initiatives.

Local Ecosystems Restoration, Brought Back Bees And Fireflies

TSMC has successfully restored the local ecosystem around its manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. This has led to the return of bees and native species, including the silver goby and fireflies, reported Liberty Times on Sunday.

Check out the current price of TSM stock here.

The company’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Sustainability, Ho Li-mei, highlighted these achievements at the ‘2025 Asia Pacific Sustainability Expo – Co-Prosperity x Growth Forum’ on Friday. TSMC’s ecological integration efforts have resulted in the return of bees to the local ecosystem, following the restoration of plant species suitable for their habitat.

TSMC is now working with local beekeepers and Tunghai University to produce ‘Ji Mi’, a TSMC-exclusive honey. The company has also seen the return of other native species, such as the silver goby and fireflies, indicating a restored ecological balance.

Li-mei also highlighted TSMC’s notable advancements in conserving resources within the water-intensive semiconductor sector. The company reports that, thanks to specialized resource management, water recycling at its new facilities has exceeded 90%. This initiative has helped cut manufacturing waste, with TSMC's overall waste recycling rate reaching approximately 97%.

TSMC’S Past Environment And Sustainability Initiatives

TSMC’s commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation is not a recent development. In January, the company partnered with MTR Carbon Capture to install a Polaris membrane carbon capture system at its Taichung Zero-Waste Manufacturing Center. This initiative aimed to treat emissions from a TSMC solvent incineration facility in Taiwan, furthering the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

These efforts are particularly noteworthy in the context of the chip industry’s environmental impact. The rapid expansion of data centers, driven by the demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing, has raised concerns about the strain on power grids and the environmental impact of this growth.

By actively working to reduce its environmental impact and promote sustainability, TSMC is setting an example for the semiconductor industry and demonstrating that it is possible to balance technological advancement with environmental responsibility.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Taiwan Semiconductor in the 95th percentile for quality and the 42nd percentile for value, reflecting mixed performance. Check the detailed report here.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.