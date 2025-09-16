Ross Gerber Calls Meta's Upcoming Smart Glasses A 'Game Changer' After Leak Reveals Ray-Ban Display And Oakley Sphaera Models

On Monday, Meta Platforms Inc. META was back in the spotlight after a leak revealed its next-generation smart glasses, with investor Ross Gerber calling the technology a "game changer" just days before the company's Connect event.

Gerber Applauds Meta's Progress

Gerber Kawasaki co-founder praised Meta's augmented reality efforts in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Game changer… meta glasses are coming along nicely. The Oakleys are sweet!"

His comments came as META stock rose 1.21% to $764.70 in regular trading before dipping slightly after hours, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares are up more than 30% year to date and 43% over the past 12 months.

Leak Reveals Two New Models

The buzz follows the circulation of a now-removed video from Meta showing off two upcoming devices: Ray-Ban-branded glasses with an integrated display and wraparound Oakley "Sphaera" glasses featuring a nose-mounted camera.

UploadVR first reported on the leak.

Branding in the video suggested the Ray-Ban model may be called the "Meta Ray-Ban Display." A brief clip showed the right lens projecting digital content such as maps, sign translations, AI-powered queries and messaging functions controllable via a wristband.

Cutting-Edge Wristband Tech

Last month, it was reported that Meta will unveil its first consumer-ready smart glasses with a built-in display at next month's Connect conference.

Codenamed Hypernova, the $800 glasses will feature a small digital display in the right lens with a 20-degree field of view for basic information like messages. Developed with EssilorLuxottica, parent of Ray-Ban, the model could launch under the Prada brand due to its thicker frame design.

Meta and Ray-Ban have already sold 2 million pairs of second-gen voice-only glasses since 2023, with Luxottica reporting tripled revenue from smart glasses sales year-over-year.

Connect Event On Deck

Meta's Reality Labs has lost nearly $70 billion since 2020, making the success of its upcoming Hypernova smart glasses crucial for its metaverse plans. The launch builds on last year's Orion prototype, which demonstrated full dual-lens AR capabilities.

Meta is gearing up for its annual tech showcase, Meta Connect 2025, set to begin Wednesday at 5 p.m. PST.

Rivalry With Apple Looms

The latest development comes as Apple Inc. AAPL is also reportedly developing its own lineup of XR devices, including next-generation Vision Pro models and smart glasses, with some expected by 2027.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that META maintains a strong trajectory across short, medium and long-term horizons. Additional performance insights can be found here.

