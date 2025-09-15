Kimbal Musk's Nova Sky Stories Stages Vatican's Largest-Ever Drone Show With 3,000 Drones And 80,000 In Attendance At Human Fraternity Summit

The Vatican's night sky turned into a canvas of light and color as 3,000 drones created breathtaking images above St. Peter's Basilica during the finale of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity 2025.

A Historic Vatican Light Show

On Saturday night, more than 80,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square to witness the Vatican's largest-ever drone display, orchestrated by Nova Sky Stories, a company owned by Kimbal Musk, brother of billionaire Elon Musk.

The spectacle featured dazzling formations of the Virgin Mary, Pope Francis, Michelangelo's "Creation of Adam," and glowing symbols of peace, including doves and halos.

The event capped off the two-day Human Fraternity Summit, blending religious tradition with modern technology in a way never before seen at the Vatican.

Music, Faith And Technology Converge

The drone show followed the "Grace for the World" concert, co-directed by Andrea Bocelli and Pharrell Williams.

Performers included John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, Voices of Fire and Bocelli, who brought the crowd to silence with "Amazing Grace" as the drones formed the face of Pope Francis.

Williams opened the show by thanking Pope Leo XIV and urging attendees to recognize humanity's shared strength beyond religious boundaries.

Two Years Of Planning, A New Medium Of Art

Nova Sky Stories spent nearly two years preparing for the event, securing rare approval to stage the display after the transition from Pope Francis to Pope Leo XIV.

The company built and programmed 3,500 drones, rotating 3,000 in the sky while others recharged on hidden tracks and lots within Vatican grounds.

Each drone, weighing just 12 ounces, can emit 16 million colors using real-time GPS and radio synchronization.

Musk Family Reaction

After the show, Kimbal Musk posted on X, "I am deeply honored to have been trusted with the Vatican as the stage to bring Grace to the World with my dear friends Pharrell Williams, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson. We made a miracle happen tonight."

