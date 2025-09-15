Dan Ives Predicts $1 Trillion Opportunity For Tesla's AI, Autonomous Exploits, Says Elon Musk Is In 'Wartime CEO' Mode

Wedbush Securities' investor and Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Dan Ives has predicted a $1 trillion market opportunity for the Elon Musk-led EV giant's robotics and autonomous push.

Elon Musk Is In ‘Wartime CEO' Mode, Says Dan Ives

In a new investor's note shared on the social media platform X on Sunday by influencer Sawyer Merritt, Ives outlined his thoughts on Tesla and its roadmap to the future and Tesla's Robotaxi expansion into other cities across the U.S. He also reiterated that Musk is in a "Wartime CEO" mode, helping boost Tesla's credentials in the tech industry's "AI Arms Race."

"We estimate the AI and autonomous opportunity is worth at least $1 trillion alone for Tesla," Ives said, adding that despite President Donald Trump and Musk's relations creating a "soap opera" situation, Trump wants the U.S. to "stay ahead of China in this AI Arms Race."

Ives outlined Tesla's importance in the autonomous driving sector, saying that the EV giant plays a "major role" in the Robotaxi industry. "We expect over the coming months an easing of the federal framework for autonomous with more power going to the federal regulators," Ives said.

Tesla's Q3 Deliveries, Doubts On Autonomy

The news comes as Tesla's Q3 deliveries are expected to surpass analyst expectations, which has led to a surge in stock value. The expected sales milestone is driven largely by a rush to avail the IRA $7,500 credit on electric vehicles, which ends on September 30, according to Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, and not due to any advancements in autonomous driving technology or Robotaxis.

Meanwhile, Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber has also expressed doubt over Tesla's autonomous driving pursuits with its camera-only approach, questioning Musk's work on software and not focusing on the hardware issues in Tesla's autonomous approach.

Elon Musk's Leadership In Question, Model Y L China Sales

An ex-employee from Tesla recently slammed Musk's leadership at Tesla, with the engineer saying that the billionaire's leadership seems "seriously compromised." The engineer also said that "Elon has dealt huge damage to Tesla’s mission" in the post.

Elsewhere, Tesla's inventory for the Model Y L has reportedly run out through October, with the company reportedly having received over 120,000 orders since the model's launch in August.

Photo courtesy: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com