FDA Approves Hypertension Alerts On Apple Watch, iPhone Air's Chinese Launch Delayed And More: This Week In Appleverse

It was an eventful week for Apple Inc. AAPL, with significant developments in the tech giant’s product line and regulatory approvals. Here’s a quick look at the key stories that unfolded over the weekend.

FDA Approves Hypertension Alerts On Apple Watch

Apple Inc. AAPL received the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new hypertension notification feature on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The feature is set to be available next week, following the FDA’s approval on Thursday.

Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 3 on Tuesday, with pre-orders starting immediately and the product becoming available on Friday, Sept. 19.

How To Trade Apple’s Big ‘October Surprise’

Apple Inc. AAPL concluded its annual fall event by introducing the iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest iPhone yet. The device, made from “spacecraft titanium,” is priced at $999 and is designed for the high-end market.

A powerful seasonal trend in Apple’s stock is about to trigger—and it could be one of the most reliable, profit-rich setups we’ll see all year.

Why Apple’s New iPhone Air Isn’t Hitting Chinese Shelves Just Yet

Apple Inc. AAPL postponed the launch of its new iPhone Air in China due to pending regulatory approval. The company’s China website blocked customers from ordering the device when pre-orders opened on Friday, with a notice stating that release details would follow once they win approval.

How To Earn $500 A Month From Apple Stock

At Apple Inc.’s AAPL “Awe Dropping” event, the company unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro lineup has been revamped, moving away from titanium in favor of a precision-machined aluminum unibody. The new design features a colorful oxide layer and a full-width camera plateau housing antennas.

Apple Services Revenue Trajectory Signals Softness With Weaker App Store Downloads: Analyst

Apple Inc.’s AAPL App Store revenue and downloads showed slower growth in August than historical trends, according to Sensor Tower data. Year-over-year revenue growth eased to 11.2%, and downloads rose 2.2%, indicating a softer trajectory for Apple’s Services segment.

