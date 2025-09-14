Palantir Co-Founder Rips Intel Deal, Apple Watch Wins FDA Nod, iPhone Air Stalls In China — This Week In Tech

The past week has been a whirlwind of tech news, with major players like Palantir Technologies, Intel Corp, and Apple Inc. making headlines. From concerns over government equity stakes to new health features on smartwatches, the tech industry continues to evolve and surprise.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Palantir Co-Founder Unsettled By Government’s Intel Stake

Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of Palantir Technologies, expressed discomfort over the federal government’s equity stake in Intel. Lonsdale described the move as unusual and indicative of favoritism, stating, “It’s very weird, of course, for the government to be taking a stake in something.” He also questioned the government’s decision to grant $9 billion to a company, labeling it as “cronyism in some form.”

FDA Approves Hypertension Alerts On Apple Watch

Apple’s latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, has received FDA approval for a new hypertension notification feature. The system, which received clearance on Thursday, is set to arrive next week.

Apple’s New iPhone Air Delayed In China

The launch of Apple’s new iPhone Air in mainland China has been postponed due to pending regulatory approval. As a result, Apple’s China website blocked customers from ordering the slimmer device and displayed a notice stating that release details would follow once they win approval.

Investor Criticizes Apple’s AI Strategy

Peter Andersen, founder and chief investment officer of Andersen Capital Management, criticized Apple’s weak artificial intelligence strategy. He called Siri’s performance “awful” and its lack of innovation “quite an embarrassment.” Andersen believes Apple is focusing too heavily on hardware while ignoring its shortcomings in AI.

FTC Investigates Potential Harm From AI Chatbots

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into the potential negative effects of AI chatbots on children and teenagers. The probe includes seven major companies, including OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, and Snapchat. The FTC has issued orders to these companies to provide insights into how their AI chatbots could negatively impact young users.

