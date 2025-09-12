Gigs, a mobile services platform, announced Friday a strategic alliance with AT&T Inc. T, the nation’s largest wireless network.

The partnership allows technology companies to embed mobile connectivity directly into their apps, offering instant plan activation, in-app account management, and AI-driven customer support.

Swedish fintech Klarna, which recently debuted on the NYSE, is the first to launch a plan via Gigs on AT&T’s network.

The deal signals a shift in how carriers acquire subscribers, moving distribution to digital storefronts and integrating services into finance, shopping, and workplace apps. Gigs’ model offers a lower-cost path for carriers to add subscribers while helping brands increase loyalty and revenue.

“Gigs is building the infrastructure and technology for the telecommunications industry to innovate, and to rise to the occasion of meeting a generational shift in consumer expectations of mobile service providers,” said Hermann Frank, CEO and Co-Founder at Gigs.

Fintech companies including Klarna, OnePay, and Majority have already launched branded plans, with more expected soon.

Separately, AT&T revealed plans to acquire EchoStar Corp. SATS spectrum licenses for $23 billion in cash. The deal, announced August 26, will add roughly 50 MHz of low- and mid-band spectrum nationwide across 400+ markets, strengthening AT&T’s wireless and fiber network capacity.

Price Action: T shares are trading lower by 0.2% to $29.43 at last check Friday.

Photo by Jason Taylor AG via Shutterstock